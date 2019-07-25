WWE Raw & Smackdown Ratings Down From Q2 2018

WWE announced their Q2 financial results this morning, and revealed that domestic TV ratings for Raw declined 14% in the first quarter 2019 from the prior year quarter but improved to a year-over-year decline of 11% in June. The improvement in June occurred despite a tough comparison to game of the NBA championship on Monday, June 10. Domestic TV ratings for Smackdown declined 13% in the first quarter 2019, but improved to a decline of 7% in June, consistent with the ratings performance of the top 25 cable networks, which declined 7% during the month. Consumption of WWE content across digital AVOD platforms rose from a year-over-year increase of 23% in the first quarter to growth of 28% in June.