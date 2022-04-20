WWE Releases Limited-Edition ‘RK-Bro 4:20’ T-Shirt

WWE has gotten in the spirit of the holiday for 4/20, releasing a limited edition 4:20 T-shirt for RK-Bro. The company announced the shirt on Wednesday, which you can see below and which says “Rk-bro 4:20” (front) and “…says I just smoked your asssssssssss” (back).

Riddle and Randy Orton both promoted the shirt on social media, as you can see below. It was reported today that WWE hasn’t fined talent for marijuana use in years and that Orton and Riddle were among those stars who pushed for such a change.

Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight 🤙 https://t.co/9iy1DLZtbl pic.twitter.com/d9DGvUgMjh — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 20, 2022