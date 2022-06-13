WWE Releases NXT’s Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan

WWE has released one of Tony D’Angelo’s cohorts in NXT in Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan. Fightful and the Wrestling Observer both report that Donovan was released from the company on Saturday due to a “policy issue” as opposed to a budgetary or creative issue. Details on exactly which policy was violated are not known at this time, and the Observer noted that Donovan was told he “may be brought back in a year.”

Donovan signed to WWE in March of 2022 and was paired on TV with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo under D’Angelo. The three teamed up to defeat Legado del Fantasma at NXT In Your House, forcing Legado to join the D’Angelo Family.