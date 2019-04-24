wrestling / News
WWE Releases Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Some NXT talent has been let go. Squared Circle Sirens reports that WWE has released Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh have been released from NXT contracts. Bseiso and Nasser previously took part in a WWE tryout session in Dubai on April 2017. Nasser became WWE’s first signee from Kuwait, and Bseiso was the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign a WWE contract.
Previously, Shadia Bseiso had worked as a manager for Mansoor Al-Shehail. She also worked as a backstage interviewer for the latest edition of the Mae Young Classic. She first joined WWE in early 2018. Meanwhile, Alruwayeh only worked a few live events while he was under contract.
Additionally, Bseiso and Alruwayeh became engaged in January of 2019.
