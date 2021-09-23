WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage

WWE appears to have dumped Joe Gacy’s new “PC” gimmick after it got coverage on mainstream sites. As reported earlier this week, Gacy debuted a new character who is a take on “woke” invididuals, talking about how the ring is a safe space and doesn’t need to use his male privilege before he lost to Cameron Grimes and then attempted to hug him.

The character has received coverage from FOX News and the New York Post, which both led with headlines about WWE mocking the “woke left” with Gacy’s character.

As Wrestling Inc reports, WWE has now deleted the tweets and videos of Gacy from the show, including on Twitter, YouTube, and WWE.com. Gacy has also deleted all related posts from his Instagram page.

There’s no word on whether the character will continue in some form, or whether it will be dropped.