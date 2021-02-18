WWE Renews Partnership With Mars Wrigley, Snickers Will Sponsor Wrestlemania

WWE has announced that they have renewed their partnership with Mars Wrigley, which means that Snickers will sponsor Wrestlemania for the sixth year in a row. Here’s a press release:

MARS WRIGLEY AND WWE® RENEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

Expanded Agreement Marks SNICKERS®’ Sixth Consecutive Year as Presenting Sponsor of WrestleMania

NEWARK, NJ, and STAMFORD, Conn., February 18, 2021 – Mars Wrigley and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, making SNICKERS® the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year, taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring WWE Superstars showcasing how “out-of-sortsness” can be resolved with a satisfying SNICKERS. The spots will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names SNICKERS the Presenting Partner of the WrestleMania Main Event match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored.

“After an unpredictable year, we’re excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, SNICKERS. “We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into SNICKERS’ popular campaign,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows SNICKERS to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.”

The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel and No. 5 most-viewed channel in the world. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, SNICKERS has released limited-edition Hunger Bars featuring familiar taglines of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and The Miz. The bars will be on-shelf at Dollar General stores beginning in mid-March and available while supplies last.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions, and will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.