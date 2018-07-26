WWE Reportedly Interested in Juice Robinson

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has a lot interest in Juice Robinson. Robinson’s first run in WWE NXT didn’t work out well, leading to him requesting his release, going to New Japan and working through the ranks as a Young Lion. Robinson got over huge as an underdog babyface, and is the current IWGP US Champion. Many New Japan regulars actually aren’t under contract (similar to AJ Styles when he was there), so if that is the case with Robinson, legally WWE can approach them without it being tampering.