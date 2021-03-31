WWE Reportedly Removes Infamous DX Segment From Network

– According to a report by PWInsider, the WWE Network removed a segment from its archive from the July 6, 1998 episode of Raw where D-Generation X (DX) mocked The Nation of Domination. This episode is not yet available for WWE’s content library on Peacock yet.

Additionally, the SummerSlam 1998 event on both Peacock and the WWE Network has had footage of the segment removed for the video package before the Triple H vs. The Rock ladder match at the event.

The Network is currently still available in the US until April 4. The move for the Network’s content to Peacock began on April 18. As noted, Peacock is removing questionable past WWE material as the company’s content library is moving to the streaming service. It was stated on the removal of material, “Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards.”