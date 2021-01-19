WWE Reportedly Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion

WWE has reportedly added a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion to its Performance Center roster. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources, Anthony Henry has signed with the company and will be training at the PC ahead of his eventual NXT debut.

Henry has worked for Premiere Wrestling Xperience, EVOLVE, FIP, and ACTION Wrestling among other companies. He was the FIP World Heavyweight Champion for 509 days from late 2018 to early 2020 and held the EVOLVE Tag Titles with James Drake in 2017. Henry posted to Twitter to say farewell to the indies, as you can see below: