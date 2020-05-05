WWE Reschedules Australia and New Zealand Touring Dates for July 2021

– As previously reported last month, TEG Dainty, the global entertainment company and local promoter for WWE live events in Australia and New Zealand, announced that WWE’s 2020 tour of Australia and New Zealand was being postponed. TEG Dainty has now confirmed the new touring dates for the countries for next year.

Previously, WWE was scheduled to hold an event in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, August 6, 2020. That event has now been moved to Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Sydney, Australia show originally set for Friday, August 7, 2020 has now been moved to Friday, July 30, 2021.

The previously scheduled event for Auckland, New Zealand on August 8, 2020 has now been moved to July 31, 2021.

Fans who purchased tickets for the previously announced dates will still have their tickets honored for the new event dates. If they are unable to attend the new dates, they can contact Ticketmaster for a full refund, but they have to do so before May 31, 2020.