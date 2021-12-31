WWE Reveals Name of New Title Following Unification Match At NXT New Year’s Evil

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was planning to get rid of the Cruiserweight title following the unification match at NXT New Year’s Evil. However, it seems that this is only partially true. WWE has named the brand new title that will be awarded to the winner of the match between cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong and North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. The winner will become the NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion.

The match preview reads: “Who is the premier champion of NXT, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes or Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong?

Each Superstar has been claiming that his Championship is the top title in NXT and the time has come for these Superstars to put their money where their mouths are, by going title for title at New Year’s Evil.

Since cashing in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract to swipe the North American Title, Hayes has been on a mission to elevate the title to the “A Championship” of NXT. Meanwhile, Strong has been on the hunt for “Big Money Fights” suspending the stipulations for the Cruiserweight Title to take on all competitors, including Odyssey Jones and Joe Gacy.

With both Superstars declaring their superiority over NXT 2.0, it was only a matter of time before their paths crossed resulting in a ringside melee.

Who will walk out of New Year’s Evil as the new NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion? Find out Jan. 4 at 8/7 C on USA!

It’s unclear if this title will keep the lineage of either previous title, or if it will be a brand new title entirely.