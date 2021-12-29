wrestling / News
WWE to Dissolve NXT Cruiserweight Title Following New Year’s Evil
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, NXT Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong is set to face North American champion Carmelo Hayes in a title unification bout next week at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. During last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast, it was announced that the winner will be the North American champion, essentially dissolving the Cruiserweight Championship.
The NXT Cruiserweight title began its lineage as the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in September 2016. It was later re-dubbed the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in 2019. 205 Live was created to highlight the division. However, the show in recent months has been reduced to a half hour and has only continued due to a broadcast deal with Hulu, who paid for the rights fees to stream the show (H/T PWInsider).
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’
- Killer Kross Discusses His WWE Main Roster Run, Finding Out About the Gladiator Mask
- FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer
- Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32, More Details On Death