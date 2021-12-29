WWE to Dissolve NXT Cruiserweight Title Following New Year’s Evil

– As noted, NXT Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong is set to face North American champion Carmelo Hayes in a title unification bout next week at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. During last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast, it was announced that the winner will be the North American champion, essentially dissolving the Cruiserweight Championship.

The NXT Cruiserweight title began its lineage as the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in September 2016. It was later re-dubbed the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in 2019. 205 Live was created to highlight the division. However, the show in recent months has been reduced to a half hour and has only continued due to a broadcast deal with Hulu, who paid for the rights fees to stream the show (H/T PWInsider).