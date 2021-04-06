WWE Reveals TikTok Schedule For WrestleMania Week

WWE has a lot of content set to air on TikTok for WrestleMania week, revealing the schedule on Tuesday. The company has announced that the pre-shows and watch alongs for both nights of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania will air live on the video platform, along with live footage of stars arriving at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.

Also available starting Thursday will be a “WrestleMania challenge” that will allow fans to put themselves in match graphics with WWE stars. The full announcement is below:

Get ready for WrestleMania Week on TikTok!

The WWE Universe can join in on four huge days of original content on TikTok, starting tomorrow, with the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 Pre-Show at 7 p.m.ET/4 p.m. PT. Immediately following the Pre-Show on TikTok will be WWE Watch Along, a second-screen experience providing live reactions to a night of in-your-face action like NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa, among others.

The fun continues on Thursday, with a WrestleMania challenge that will let WWE fans make their own WrestleMania dreams come true and insert themselves into match graphics alongside WWE Superstars.

At 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Thursday, Rhea Ripley will join the WWE Universe on TikTok for a special Watch Party of her NXT TakeOver: Portland showdown with Bianca Belair. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Pre-Show begins a night of coverage that will continue with WWE Watch Along.

On both nights of WrestleMania, WWE fans can get an exclusive, live look at Superstars arriving at Raymond James Stadium for The Show of Shows, starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. WrestleMania coverage will continue each night at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the Kickoff and will be immediately followed by WWE Watch Along so the WWE Universe can get the latest reactions to WrestleMania. WWE fans can also support the incredible work done by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the donation button on TikTok.

Check out the full schedule below, and then join 10.6 million members of the WWE Universe on TikTok for The Show of Shows, WrestleMania!

Wednesday

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 Pre-Show and WWE Watch Along – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Thursday

WWE Watch Party with Rhea Ripley – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Pre-Show and WWE Watch Along – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

WrestleMania TikTok challenge begins

Saturday

WrestleMania Superstar arrivals – 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Kickoff and WWE Watch Along – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Sunday

WrestleMania Superstar arrivals – 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Kickoff and WWE Watch Along – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT