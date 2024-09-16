wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Gives Dana White Lucha Mask At UFC 306, Teddy Long Meets A-Town Down Under
– Rey Mysterio gifted Dana White with a lucha mask at UFC 306 on Saturday. As reported, Mysterio attended Sunday’s UFC PPV and a video posted by TKO on Instagram featured the WWE Hall of Famer giving White a mask. You can see the video below, courtesy of the Combat Sports Today Twitter account:
– WWE and Grayson Waller posted a clip to Instagram of Teddy Long running into Waller and Austin Theory backstage at Smackdown. Waller walked off after saying they would not be having a tag team match with The Undertaker, but Theory asked Long to do his classic line:
