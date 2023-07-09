WWE News: Rhea Ripley Gets New Tattoo, Stars Set For ESPYs, Smackdown in Three Minutes

– Rhea Ripley showed off her new tattoo in a post to social media. The Judgment Day member posted to her Twitter to share the tattoo, writing:

“*The chicken jar* – One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever. “

– Fightful reports that Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are all set to attend the ESPN ESPY Awards, which take place on Wednesday night and air on ABC.

– WWE posted the latest SmackDown in Three Minutes, which you can see below: