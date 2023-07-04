wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Defends World Women’s Title On Raw, Maxxine Dupri Wins First Match
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley was able to retain her WWE World Women’s Championship against Natalya on this week’s WWE Raw. Ripley faced a motivated Natalya in the match, but was able to get the win to retain her title:
– Maxxine Dupri competed in her first WWE TV match on Raw, teaming with American Alpha against the Viking Raiders and Valhalla. Dupri was able to get the pinfall victory with a sunset flip:
