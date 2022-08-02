wrestling / News
WWE News: Rick Boogs Back In the Gym Amid Injury Recovery, Triple H To Appear On Logan Paul’s Show
– Rick Boogs is in the process of coming back from injury, and he posted a new update from the gym. The Smackdown star, who has been out of action since suffering a torn quadricep at WrestleMania 38 night one, posted a video of himself lifting weights in the gym. You can see that video below:
— Eric Bugenhagen (@rickboogswwe) July 31, 2022
– It was announced on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw that Triple H will appear on Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive podcast topmorrow. The announcement was made with the airing of Paul’s video in which he announced he will be back soon:
#SummerSlam winner @LoganPaul cannot wait to get back into a @WWE ring!
PLUS: As revealed on #WWERaw, @TripleH will be on @impaulsive tomorrow!!! 🎤🎧 pic.twitter.com/budKQ5i51o
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
