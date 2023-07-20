WWE News: The Rock Signs NIL Athletes For Energy Drink, Bray Wyatt Promotes WWE 2K23 DLC Pack

– The Rock has signed seven college athletes to NIL deals for his ZOA Energy Drink link. The WWE legend posted to Twitter to hype the signings of Angel Reese, Brock Bowers, Drake Maye, Hansel Enmanuel, Amaya Gainer, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Kam Kinchens, writing:

“Awesome to see all your positive reactions to our new @ZOAenergy NIL deals for our first of its kind (annual) “The Rock’s Warriors”. I personally selected these phenomenal athletes and love creating opportunities for them to capitalize on their talents- and exposing them to authentic business deals (they all love drinking ZOA) and helping them build their brands. Great first step for our ZOA brand as well. Here we go! #TheRocksWarriors”

– Bray Wyatt posted his first tweet in over a month, hyping the new “Revel With Wyatt” WWE 2K23 DLC pack. The post, which you can see below, is Wyatt’s first since he paid tribute to the Iron Sheik following Sheik’s passing in early June.