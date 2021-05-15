WWE News: Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso Threaten To Implode On Smackdown, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler Clip

– The tension between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso ratcheted up on this week’s Smackdown, and Jey Uso paid the price. Friday’s show saw Reigns, Jey, and Paul Heyman open the show with Reigns taking issue with how Jimmy refused to acknowledge him last week. Jimmy came out to explain himself and Reigns challenged him to try and fill his shoes by defeating Cesaro.

Jimmy issued the challenge which Cesaro accepted, but during the match Reigns caused a DQ finish which led to an argument between Jimmy and Reigns. Jimmy tried to walk out but Reigns stopped him on the entrance ramp, only to have Cesaro attack Jey Uso in the ring and deliver two Neutralizers:

– WWE posted a clips from tonight’s match between Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler, which Mysterio won. Rey and Dominik will face Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash: