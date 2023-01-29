wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Highlight Video, Chelsea Green Says She Was ‘Robbed,’ Roxanne Perez On Rumble Appearance
January 29, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has posted some highlight videos from last night’s Royal Rumble online. You can see some of the videos below including a collection of highlight clips and some backstage segments and interviews featuring HARDY, Chelsea Green, Solo Sikoa, and more.
