WWE Using Same Charter Airline as Crown Jewel 2019 Incident for Super ShowDown

– According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE is reportedly using the same charter airline for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia that the promotion used for its highly controversial trip to the country last year for Crown Jewel 2019. That airline is Atlas Air. WWE is reportedly using Atlas Air again despite management previously informing talent that they would look into “alternative charters” for the next Saudi Arabia trip.

Per WrestleVotes, “After the last Saudi trip in November, which included the travel ‘delays’, WWE management let talent know they would look into alternative charters for their next trip as opposed to using Atlas Air again. The crew heading back to Saudi this week boarded Atlas Air last night. LOL.”

Going back to November 2019, a sizable chunk of the WWE roster and staff were temporarily stranded in Saudi Arabia. WWE cited mechanical issues with the airline flight as the cause for the delays in talent being able to leave. It was problematic since some of the talent left in Saudi Arabia were also scheduled to appear on Friday Night Smackdown that same week.

Super ShowDown 2020 is scheduled for Thursday, February 27 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.