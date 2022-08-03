wrestling / News
WWE Sets Two Matches For Next Week’s NXT
August 2, 2022 | Posted by
Two matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode:
* Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark
* Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee
In addition, Nikkita Lyons challenged Kiana James to a match next week but that has yet to be confirmed.
NXT airs next Tuesday live on USA Network.
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/d9ZsyNFXZH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022