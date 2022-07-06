wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Indi Hartwell Take Photos With New NXT Women’s Tag Champions, Axiom Is Coming Soon
– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are your new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they shared the camera backstage with Indi Hartwell and Shawn Michaels. As noted earlier, Perez and Jade defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan to win the titles at Great American Bash and Hartwell posted a pic with the new champs on Twitter. In addition, the WWE Twitter account shared a video of the two doing their first photo shoot as champs with HBK getting a photo with them:
– A new vignette debuted on tonight’s show for a character named Axiom, someone who considers their expertise with numbers and equations instrumental in their wrestling skill. The new star appears to be A-Kid, who made his NXT debut in March after a lengthy run in NXT UK:
