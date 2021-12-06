WWE SmackDown Posts Lowest FOX Viewership Since July, Ratings Also Down

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s WWE SmackDown brought in 2.030 million viewers on FOX, which is down from the 2.149 million viewers from the previous edition. It also marked the lowest viewership for the show in its regular timeslot since the July 9 episode prior to the company’s return to touring.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.51 rating with 666,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.57 rating for the prior episode and the lowest since the same aforementioned July 9 edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown finished No. 4 on Friday, while the Pac-12 Championship Game on ABC, an NBA game on ESPN, and S.W.A.T. on CBS led the way.

SmackDown featured the return of Brock Lesnar from his “suspension,” Cesaro vs. Sheamus, and much more.