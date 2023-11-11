– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show featured the fallout from last weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel along with starting the build to Survivor Series 2023.

Last night’s show averaged 2.09 million viewers for its preliminary overnight audience. That’s slightly up from the 2.017 million viewers for the overnight audience for last week’s show. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s broadcast was 2.119 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew a 0.52 overnight rating. The rating was up from the 0.49 overnight number in the same key demo for last week. The final rating for last week’s show was a 0.53.

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings in the key demo for Friday primetime network programming.