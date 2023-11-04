WWE Smackdown Viewership and Ratings Rise With Return To FOX

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown rose in viewership and ratings from the week before as it returned to FOX. It aired on FS1 last week due to World Series coverage.

The show had 2.017 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 1.145 million viewers. However, it is down from the last episode to air on FOX, on October 20, which had 2.16 million preliminary viewers. The final number was 2.254 million. The final number is often higher than the preliminary number, so that will be the case here as well.

Smackdown had an 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.35 rating on FS1 but down from the October 20 episode on FOX, which had an 0.59 rating.

Smackdown was the #1 rated show on network TV for the night and in its time slot. In viewership, the show lost out to nearly everything on network TV except The CW. The show with the most viewership for the night was ABC’s 20/20 (3.736 million).