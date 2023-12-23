WWE SmackDown Dips in Viewership This Week, Overnight Rating Holds Steady

– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s episode aired via tape delay on FOX. The show was filmed last week due to the holiday weekend.

Last night’s show averaged 2.013 million viewers. Viewership dropped from the 2.155 million viewers for last week’s live broadcast. For comparison, the final viewership for last week’s show was 2.24 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an overnight rating of 0.50. That’s identical to the preliminary rating for last week’s show. The final rating for last week was 0.55.

WWE announced during last night’s FOX Network broadcast that the December 29 edition of SmackDown will be a Best Of show. WWE SmackDown will be back in its live format in two weeks for the New Year’s Revolution show on Friday, January 5.