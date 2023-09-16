The Rock and John Cena Bring Huge Increase In WWE Smackdown Viewership, Ratings

Last night’s episode of Smackdown featured the advertised return of John Cena, as well as surprise appearance from The Rock. Fightful reports that led to a huge increase in both viewership and the key 18-49 rating from the week before.

Smackdown had 2.445 million viewers, which was up 24% from last week’s preliminary number of 1.969 million viewers. The final amount for that was 2.094 million.

In 18-49, the show had 834,000 viewers, which is up 36% from last week’s preliminary 0.47. The final rating last week was 0.53.