WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Seven-Week High, Audience Spikes To Best Since June

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown hit the best points for the show since July and June, respectively. Friday night’s show scored a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.367 million viewers, up 16.3% and 14% from the previous week’s 0.49 demo rating and 2.077 million viewers. The demo rating was the best since the July 22nd episode had a 0.62, while the total viewership was the best since the June 17th episode had 2.389 million viewers.

Smackdown won the night among broadcast shows and came in at #2 among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the US Open on ESPN (0.67 demo rating, 2.961 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.517 demo rating and 2.129 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.564 demo rating and and 2.113 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.