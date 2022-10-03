WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Down From Previous Week’s Surge

The ratings for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown backtracked a bit from the previous week’s highs. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.207 million viewers, down 14.3% and 12.9% from the previous week’s 0.63 demo rating and 2.535 million viewers. The demo rating was still higher than the 0.50 from two weeks ago, though the audience was slightly below that episode’s 2.212 million.

Smackdown ranked #2 among all shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the 10:30 PM ET college football game on ESPN (0.56 demo rating/1.704 million viewers).

The show is averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 2.144 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.567 demo rating and 2.125 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.