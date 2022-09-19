WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Slip From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown backtracked a little from the previous week’s jump. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.50 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.212 million viewers. Those numbers are down 12.9% and 6.6% from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 2.367 million, though both numbers are still up from the 0.49 and 2.077 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Smackdown came in at #2 among all shows on TV for Friday night, and #1 among all broadcast network shows. It was beat only by college football on ESPN, which did a 0.77 demo rating and 2.753 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.516 demo rating and 2.131 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.567 demo rating and 2.121 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.