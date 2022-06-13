WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Slip In Final Numbers Against NBA Finals

The final numbers for last week’s WWE Smackdown saw the rating and total viewership tick down from the previous week. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the Friday’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 -49 demographic and 1.914 million viewers. Those numbers are down 6.4% and 1.3% from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and 1.939 million viewers.

Both numbers were up from two weeks ago, when the show did a 0.43 demo rating and 1.878 million viewers. Smackdown was #4 among shows on TV for the night behind the massive NBA Finals number on ABC (3.63 demo rating/12.063 million viewers), the pre-game show (0.82/3.701 million), and Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night (0.46/2.798 million).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.519 demo rating and 2.117 million viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.568 demo rating and 2.130 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.