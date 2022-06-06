WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Six-Week High, Viewership Up

WWE Smackdown saw its ratings rise to the highest point in six weeks last Friday, with viewership also up. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the final number for Friday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 -49 demographic and 1.939 million viewers. Those numbers are up 9.3% and 3.3% from the previous week’s 0.43 demo rating and 1.878 million viewers.

The demo rating for Friday’s show was the best since the April 22nd episode also had a 0.47, while the total audience was down from the 2.031 million from two weeks ago. Smackdown topped the night among broadcast shows, edging out 20/20 (0.46 demo rating/3.436 million viewers). The night as a whole was won by the NHL Conference Finals game on ESPN, which scored a 0.74 demo rating and 2.324 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.523 demo rating and 2.126 million viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.571 demo rating and 2.141 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.