WWE Announces Matchups for Starrcade Broadcast: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley Last Man Standing and Women’s Tag Title Fatal 4-Way

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced two matchups for the WWE Network broadcast for the upcoming Starrcade live event. The event will be streaming live on the WWE Network on Sunday at 7:00 pm EST. First up, there will be a women’s tag team title Fatal 4-Way match. The Kabuki Warriors will defend against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. So, it looks like Alexa Bliss will be back in the ring this weekend.

Also set for Sunday, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley is scheduled in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE stated that more matches are going to be announced for the special. You can check out the full announcement below.

Two huge matches announced for Sunday’s WWE Starrcade special event on WWE Network

The tradition of Starrcade carries into WWE Network for the third year in a row, streaming live this Sunday beginning at 7 ET / 4 PT.

The following matches have been announced for this monumental special event:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Last Match Standing Match
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at www.axs.com.

Check back with WWE.com for more matches as they are announced.

