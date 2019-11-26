WWE Announces Matchups for Starrcade Broadcast: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley Last Man Standing and Women’s Tag Title Fatal 4-Way

– WWE has announced two matchups for the WWE Network broadcast for the upcoming Starrcade live event. The event will be streaming live on the WWE Network on Sunday at 7:00 pm EST. First up, there will be a women’s tag team title Fatal 4-Way match. The Kabuki Warriors will defend against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. So, it looks like Alexa Bliss will be back in the ring this weekend.

Also set for Sunday, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley is scheduled in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE stated that more matches are going to be announced for the special. You can check out the full announcement below.