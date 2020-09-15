WWE Statement on Mickie James vs. Asuka Match, James Possibly Suffered a Shoulder Injury

– On last night’s episode of Raw, Asuka defended the Raw women’s title against Mickie James. The referee ruled that Mickie James was submitted in the Asuka Lock, but the finish looked confusing and awkward. WWE released the following statement on the match following the USA Network broadcast:

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mickie James; Zelina Vega confronted Asuka after the bell Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women’s Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James’ best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka.

It appears James might have been injured during the matchup based on comments by former WWE Superstars Mick Foley and Lance Storm via Twitter.

Initially, Storm commented on the finish, “Hope @MickieJames is okay. I think the ref said her shoulder popped out. #RAW” Mick Foley later responded, “I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title.”

Additionally, James shared an Instagram post with a photo of her face during the finish. The caption for the post reads, “Not… Like… This…” You can view those tweets and James’ Instagram post below, along with a video of the finish to last night’s match, below.