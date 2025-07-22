WWE Issues Statement On Ozzy Osbourne’s Passing

The world lost a heavy metal icon in Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday and WWE issued a statement about the Hall of Famer’s passing. As noted, Osbourne passed earlier this morning at the age of 76.

Osbourne made several appearances in WWE and the company issued a statement on his passing which read:

WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that music icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.

Osbourne burst onto the music scene in the 1970s as the frontman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Black Sabbath, whose legendary tune “War Pigs” has served as the theme for NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series: WarGames.

After eight incredible albums with Sabbath, Ozzy embarked on a solo career that catapulted him into superstardom. Songs like “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” and “Bark at the Moon” remain some of heavy metal’s most enduring anthems to this day.

Along the way, Osbourne made several stops into the WWE Universe. His first came on The Grandest Stage of Them All, at WrestleMania 2, when he joined forces with Captain Lou Albano to manage The British Bulldogs as they captured the World Tag Team Championships.

Ozzy returned several times in the 2000s, whether it was to perform his latest single or as the special guest host for a memorable edition of Monday Night Raw that featured a highly entertaining Superstar talent show – “Raw’s Got Talent.”

A true legend in every aspect, Osbourne was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

WWE extends its condolences to Osbourne’s family, friends, and fans.