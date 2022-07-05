wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Celebrates Fourth of July With Art Piece, Jimmy Smith Absent From Raw

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Stone Cold Steve Austin Image Credit: WWE

– Steve Austin celebrated the Fourth of July with a patriotic art piece, sharing the image on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the following piece of George Washington hitting King George III with a Stunner, captioning it:

“Hope your July 4th is a STUNNER!! #america #freedom”

– Jimmy Smith was away from the announcer’s desk on this week’s Raw. Kevin Patrick took up his spot for the episode, during which Corey Graves noted that the play-by-play man was on vacation. You can see a pic of tonight’s commentary team below:

