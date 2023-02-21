WWE Sued By Fan Over Injury Suffered At WrestleMania 38

WWE has been hit with a lawsuit from an injury suffered by a fan who was attending WrestleMania 38. PWInsider reports that Marvin Jackson filed a lawsuit against the company on January 12th in the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas. The lawsuit alleges that he lost hearing in his left year due to a pyro blast that was part of the show.

According to the lawsuit, Jackson was an “invitee” at the show and was next to the stage when pyrotechnics went off, which was “so loud that it caused Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his left ear.” Jackson argues that WWE “failed to notify anyone or place any warnings” regarding the potential dangers related to the pyro and accuses WWE of Negligence, Gross Negligence and Strict Liability. It further argues that the company was aware of the risk involved and that his injury was the result of the “objective, extreme risk that Defendant was subjectively aware of yet disregarded for cosmetic effect and pecuniary gain.”

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and and seeks more than $1 million including “damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.”

WWE filed a request on February 17th to have the lawsuit moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division. That request has not yet been ruled on.