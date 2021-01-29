WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services

WWE has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. PWInsider reports that WWE filed the sealed lawsuit against the agencies in the US District Court of Connecticut on January 26th.

The contents of the lawsuit are unknown, though it is noted that immigration lawyer Martine G. Cuomo has filed documents on behalf of WWE for the lawsuit. Heel By Nature reports that Cuomo is a partner at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy “who specializes in corporate immigration law, assisting businesses manage employment in the United States, as well as defending deportation cases, and responding to government investigations.”

Traveling to the US has been increasingly complicated over the last four years, and only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not, it must be said, currently certain why the lawsuit is filed though speculation is that it would likely be over WWE not being able to get someone, either a member of the talent roster or employee, into the US.

The site notes that Immigration has not yet been served with the suit and have 60 days to respond, with court records indicating that amended pleadings must be filed by March 27th with discovery in the case done by July 8th.