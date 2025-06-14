WWE Supershow Mexico Advertised for July 27 in Monterrey

– It looks like WWE will be returning to Mexico next month for a Supershow event. As reported by Luchablog, an advertisement appeared during a concert last night at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico advertising the live event for Sunday, July 27. Luchablog also noted the announcement is likely meant for this weekend’s AAA TripleMania Regia.

WWE typically uses the Supershow branded for non-televised live events. Also, in the past, as noted by Luchablog, WWE usually runs Saturday shows in Mexico City and Sundays hows in Monterrey, suggesting that WWE will also hold a live event in Mexico City on July 26.

WWE has not yet announced the Mexico events.

at the concert tonight in Arena Monterrey, a list of upcoming events mentions a WWE "Supershow Mexico" on Sunday 07/27 in Arena Monterrey. This is probably meant to be a TripleMania Regia announcement. https://t.co/wj4jEYJvH3 — luchablog (@luchablog) June 14, 2025