wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Mexico Advertised for July 27 in Monterrey
– It looks like WWE will be returning to Mexico next month for a Supershow event. As reported by Luchablog, an advertisement appeared during a concert last night at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico advertising the live event for Sunday, July 27. Luchablog also noted the announcement is likely meant for this weekend’s AAA TripleMania Regia.
WWE typically uses the Supershow branded for non-televised live events. Also, in the past, as noted by Luchablog, WWE usually runs Saturday shows in Mexico City and Sundays hows in Monterrey, suggesting that WWE will also hold a live event in Mexico City on July 26.
WWE has not yet announced the Mexico events.
at the concert tonight in Arena Monterrey, a list of upcoming events mentions a WWE "Supershow Mexico" on Sunday 07/27 in Arena Monterrey.
This is probably meant to be a TripleMania Regia announcement. https://t.co/wj4jEYJvH3
— luchablog (@luchablog) June 14, 2025
WWE's pattern is Saturday shows in Mexico City, Sunday shows in Monterrey, which would mean WWE may announce a date for Arena Ciudad de Mexico on July 26th in the next few days.
— luchablog (@luchablog) June 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Absent WWE Wrestler Reportedly Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Says WrestleMania Going Back To Las Vegas Proves This Is A New WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals When He Lost His Passion For Pro Wrestling
- Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)