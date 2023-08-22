WWE Superstar Spectacle Will Reportedly Not Be Broadcast Live

WWE hosts its latest iteration of Superstar Spectacle in India next month, and according to a report it will not be broadcast live. PWInsider reports that the Septemeber 8th show, which takes place in Hyderabad, India, is currently planned as a live event and not a TV broadcast. Multiple WWE sources have confirmed that the event will not, as it currently stands, stream live on the WWE Network or Peacock.

While the report acknowledges the possibility that the show could be broadcast locally for India, there’s no word that this is the plan and it is just a live event per the internal WWE line.

Currently advertised for the show are Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser and Odyssey Jones.