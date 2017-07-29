 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Respond to Paige on Twitter, Abby Laith Video on Her Journey to Wrestling, and New Bring It to the Table Set for Monday

July 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige

As previously reported, Paige wrote on Twitter on the upcoming filming of the next season of Total Divas, and she wished luck to the new cast members and wrote “see ya soon” to her co-workers. Some of the WWE Superstars then replied back to her on Twitter, which you can see below.

The WWE Network will broadcast a new edition of Bring It to the Table on Monday following Raw. The show will feature Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discussing the rumors of Brock Lesnar going to the UFC, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, and More.

– WWE released a video of NXT’s Abbey Laith (aka Kimber Lee) discussing her experience in the Mae Young Classic. Laith talks about her journey to pro wreslting and how Drew Gulak took her under his wing and her past experience as a ballet dancer. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

Abbey Laith, Bring It To The Table, Paige, WWE, WWE Network, Jeffrey Harris




