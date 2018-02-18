WWE Announces Six-Woman Tag Team Match for Tomorrow’s Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed a new six-woman tag team match for Raw featuring all the participants for the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match. In the bout, the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James will face Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. Here’s the teaser released by WWE on the match:

With WWE Elimination Chamber looming, who will assert dominance in this final showdown prior to stepping inside the unrelenting structure? And how will dynamics such as Bliss’ attempting to regain the favor of Mickie and the apparent frostiness between Banks and Bayley play into the contest?

There’s also set to be a tag team match for the participants in the men’s Elimination Chamber match on Raw tomorrow.