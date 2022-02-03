WWE Talent Reportedly Stating Their Morale At An All-Time Low

A new report notes that according to several talent in WWE, their morale is an all-time low. Fightful Select reports that they have spoken with several talent within the company who are frustrated with WWE’s direction. The report notes that the members of the roster that have spoken to them about the issue ranges across the field from those who are not typically on TV to regular main event talent, as well as new arrivals and veterans.

The report makes care to note that the information does not reflect the locker room as a whole and only those who they have spoken to. They cited the Royal Rumble as a major point of frustration, which has has been documented in several reports over the past week as an issue regarding how the matches were changed constantly and the like. The report notes that there was a lot of frustration over most talent not being highlighted to maximize their presence. There were also a lot of issues regarding a lack of capitalizing on angles that helped to build the match.

The report cites one longtime talent as saying that the vibe they get is that nothing matters beyond “maybe” four people. Over six main roster talent members noted issues regarding continuity, and several members of the roster said they have felt like they are without a voice and must make pleas about it on social media, with one talent saying that in the time they’ve been there, they’ve never been “less heard.”

That talent noted that when they’ve tried to speak with Vince McMahon their attempts end up ignored, hastily met, or sometimes will “spitefully” go in the other direction based on what they suggest. There have been stories of several decisions which are contradictory over the course of several months, which have changed course to something the talent had already pitched and had denied.

One roster member was quoted as saying, “if you see a complaint with merit and in good faith about something that lacks sense, logic or continuity, I almost guarantee we have complained too, it just never changes anything,”

Several people believe that the company will eventually be sold, with one person saying that it’s the only way they can explain some of the decision making.