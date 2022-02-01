More Backstage Rumors on Changes to WWE Royal Rumble Winner

– As previously reported, it was rumored by PWInsider that RK-Bro’s Riddle was the original frontrunner to win the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match at last Saturday’s event. The plan was said to have Riddle win the match, and he was the frontrunner until WWE officials later opted to change the winner to Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select has a new report on the backstage plans for the men’s Rumble match with an alternative take that suggests Riddle was not the main choice to win the match before it was changed to Lesnar shortly before the event took place.

According to Fightful’s report, top talent and longtime names in WWE are claiming this account is not accurate. Multiple sources reportedly said they heard about Brock Lesnar being written in as the winner for the men’s Rumble match at least up to two weeks before the event took place on Saturday, January 29.

Additionally, sources close to Riddle are saying the former US and Raw tag team champion was never told he was the planned winner of the match. Another source for the report wouldn’t say who the previously discussed winner was before WWE opted for Lesnar, but it’s said to not be Riddle. The PWInsider report also noted that one pitch was to have Randy Orton win the Rumble.

Ultimately, Lesnar won the match and picked Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. However, he’s also scheduled to challenge for the WWE Championship again in the Elimination Chamber match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this month.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 was held last Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It was broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.