Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s the Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lita