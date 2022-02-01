wrestling / News

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s the Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Elimination Chamber, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading