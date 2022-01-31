wrestling / News
Note On Original Plan For Men’s Royal Rumble Winner This Past Weekend
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
As we previously reported, there were multiple changes made to the Royal Rumble PPV up to showtime, with the men’s Rumble itself changed up to twenty times. According to PWInsider, the original plan for the match was for Riddle to win and he was the frontrunner until the decision to change it to Brock Lesnar. There was also a pitch for Randy Orton to win, which would have tied him with Stone Cold Steve Austin for most Rumble wins ever.
However, eventually the final decision was for Brock Lesnar to enter at #30 as a surprise and win.
