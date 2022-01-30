Backstage Notes on WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Drew McIntyre Return Kept Return Secret

– Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made a surprise return at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. He competed in the men’s Rumble match, entering at No. 21. PWInsider reports that McIntyre arrived late to The Dome at America’s Center late into the match in order to keep his return hidden.

Additionally, the stadium is so massive that some people in WWE had no idea that McIntyre was returning last night until he arrived in the Gorilla position for the match.

PWInsider also reports that a person involved with the event said the men’s Rumble match plans changed “literally 20 times” over the course of Saturday before and even during the show. Brock Lesnar ultimately won the match after entering at No. 30.

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was also rumored to be in town for the Rumble. PWInsider reports that Angle was indeed backstage at the event and filming content for Peacock/WWE Network.

Other talents were said to be signing trading cards and doing video game-related content work backstage for last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event.