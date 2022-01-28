More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that former WWF Women’s Champion Ivory is in St. Louis, the host city of the Royal Rumble tomorrow night. It’s unknown if she will take part in the Rumble match itself or is simply there for WWE Network reasons. It was previously reported that WWE was planning to start filming Table for 3 again, so it’s likely that names like Ivory and Kurt Angle (who is also in town) could simply be there for that.

Meanwhile, JBL and Jerry Lawler are in town, but it is believed that’s just for the Kickoff show.

Finally, PWInsider notes that former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn is in St. Louis. Kaitlyn originally had a run in the company from 2010 to 2014, but briefly returned in 2018 for the Mae Young Classic. At least one source stated that she will be in the women’s Rumble match, but that’s not 100% confirmed.