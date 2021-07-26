wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Receiving Humanitarian Award, Sylvester Stallone Shares Pic With John Cena

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Titus O’Neil is receiving the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The WWE Community site announced that O’Neil is being honored, writing:

“WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will be recognized as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist during ESPN Citizenship’s Sports Humanitarian Awards Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out photos of Titus at the Sports Humanitarian Awards and of the WWE Ambassador visiting Brooklyn, N.Y., with his sons.”

– Sylvester Stallone is heard in the upcoming The Suicide Squad and he shared a photo with his co-star John Cena:

